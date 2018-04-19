Hywel Dda's hospital shake-up options

Video

Far-reaching changes to west Wales hospitals have been set out by Hywel Dda health board.

Each of the three options involve Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest losing its status as a round-the-clock general hospital.

Glangwili hospital in Carmarthen would also stand to lose key services including A&E.

But a new hospital, including an A&E, would be built somewhere near the Carmarthenshire-Pembrokeshire border.

Here is a video explaining the three options being proposed by the health board.