Hywel Dda's hospital shake-up options explained
Far-reaching changes to west Wales hospitals have been set out by Hywel Dda health board.
Each of the three options involve Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest losing its status as a round-the-clock general hospital.
Glangwili hospital in Carmarthen would also stand to lose key services including A&E.
But a new hospital, including an A&E, would be built somewhere near the Carmarthenshire-Pembrokeshire border.
Here is a video explaining the three options being proposed by the health board.
19 Apr 2018