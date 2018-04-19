Lots of patients 'who could go home'

Video

The health secretary said he is still seeing too many patients who are fit to go home from hospital but are left waiting for the right social care to be arranged.

Vaughan Gething was speaking after latest waiting list figures showed the worst A&E performance on record in Wales, after an extremely challenging winter period.

Mr Gething said he had seen staff under pressure but the situation in hospitals was not helped by the relationship between the NHS and social care providers still not working as it should.