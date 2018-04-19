'Let's help save the planet'

Media player
Pupils ditch plastic straws to save the environment
After seeing pictures of turtles injured by plastic straws, Blaenau Gwent school pupils vowed to stop using them.
Sophie, who is head of the eco council at St Joseph's Catholic Primary in Tredegar, said they wanted to help save the environment and animals.
However, there was one small problem - younger pupils at first spilled their milk without them.
19 Apr 2018
