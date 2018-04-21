£65m store opening prompts town hopes

Video

A new £65m megastore, which has been described as a "landmark" in the regeneration of Merthyr Tydfil, is opening after being 30 years in the planning.

The Trago Mills discount department store will employ 350 people and has taken 18 months to build.

Proposals first emerged for a store in the Pentrebach area in 1990, but there were planning and economic issues.

Here, people in Merthyr Tydfil share their thoughts about the development next to the Cyfarthfa retail park.