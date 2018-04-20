'Carnage' after car hit footballers

Video

A football club has said it is "truly shocked" after a group of teenagers were injured when a car collided with them after a match.

A 35-year-old man was arrested following the incident at Cornelly United's ground in Bridgend county at about 20:00 BST on Thursday.

South Wales Police said none of the injuries were thought to be life threatening.

Joseph Jones, club secretary, said there was "carnage" after the group was hit.