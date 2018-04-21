Video

A new £65m megastore's opening has been described as a "landmark" in the regeneration of Merthyr Tydfil.

The Trago Mills discount department store will employ 350 people and has taken 18 months to build but has been almost 30 years in the planning.

It will also include the town's first tourist information centre for three years.

The development next to the Cyfarthfa retail park also includes independent shops ranging from bakeries to hairdressers.

But will it have an impact on Merthyr Tydfil town centre?

Trago Mills chairman Bruce Robertson said with the right response, town centre businesses and the existing retail park will benefit.

The BBC asked shoppers in Merthyr town centre what they thought.