FM 'not leaving under a cloud'

Carwyn Jones is not stepping down under a cloud following the death of a former cabinet member, health secretary Vaughan Gething has said.

Mr Jones announced he would resign as first minister and Welsh Labour leader in the autumn.

The first minister had been under pressure following the death of former communities secretary Carl Sargeant, who was found dead days after being sacked from the cabinet in November.

Health secretary Vaughan Gething, who has been tipped by some as a potential future party leader and first minister, said he did not think Mr Jones was leaving under a "cloud".

But he said there was still an "unresolved position" for the injury into the events surrounding Mr Sargeant's death.