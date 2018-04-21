Carwyn Jones's political journey
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Carwyn Jones: His journey through Welsh politics

First Minister Carwyn Jones will step down in the autumn after nine years in the top job in Welsh politics.

BBC Wales political reporter Cemlyn Davies looks back at his political career and the events leading up to his shock announcement.

  • 21 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Carwyn stands down after 'darkest of times'