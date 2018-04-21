Drakeford 'talking to family' about bid

Video

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has said he will have to talk to his family before deciding whether to stand in the contest to become the next Welsh Labour leader and first minister.

Carwyn Jones has announced he will step down in the autumn after nearly nine years in charge.

Mr Drakeford, who is considered by many to be a front-runner to replace him, has not ruled out putting himself forward.

He told BBC Wales he would consider the idea very seriously.