Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tribute to late Rhodri Morgan at Labour conference
A film tribute to the late Rhodri Morgan was played during Sunday's Welsh Labour conference.
The former first minister died last year aged 77.
-
22 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window