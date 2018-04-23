Potential diversity question in leader bid

Video

Welsh Labour members may be wondering if the party's next leader should be "yet another middle aged white man from south Wales", a political expert has said.

Carwyn Jones is to stand down as first minister and leader of the party in the autumn.

Prof Roger Awan-Scully, of Cardiff University's Wales Governance Centre, said that some party members may be asking if they want a more diverse candidate for the top job.

He told BBC Wales the next leader could potentially be a the first woman, BME politician or AM from outside south Wales to lead the party - depending on who puts their hats in the ring.