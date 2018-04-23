Potential diversity question in leader bid

'Do Welsh Labour need another middle aged white man as leader?'
Welsh Labour members may be wondering if the party's next leader should be "yet another middle aged white man from south Wales", a political expert has said.
Carwyn Jones is to stand down as first minister and leader of the party in the autumn.
Prof Roger Awan-Scully, of Cardiff University's Wales Governance Centre, said that some party members may be asking if they want a more diverse candidate for the top job.
He told BBC Wales the next leader could potentially be a the first woman, BME politician or AM from outside south Wales to lead the party - depending on who puts their hats in the ring.
