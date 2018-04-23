Fans dress up for comic con anniversary
Video

Fans dress up for Wrexham's Wales Comic Con 10th birthday

Sci-fi and fantasy fans dressed up to mark the 10th anniversary of Wales Comic Con gathering in Wrexham over the weekend, with a little help from TV and movie actors including Billy Zane and Warwick Davies.

