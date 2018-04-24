How popular is the Welsh Bacc course?

Video

The Welsh Baccalaureate is too complex and a number of pupils, teachers and parents do not understand it, a review has found.

Exams watchdog Qualifications Wales said the skills at the heart of the qualification were highly relevant for future study and employment.

It has recommended improved awareness and a simplified structure.

Elsie Grace is unhappy that studying the Welsh Bacc is compulsory at her school and said it was not popular with her fellow pupils.

Her mother Katharine Drinkwater, from Blackwood, said the amount of time dedicated to Welsh Bacc was "quite disproportionate" to what some children were getting out of the qualification.