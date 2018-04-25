Media player
Live: Team Wales Commonwealth Games homecoming in Cardiff
Team Wales athletes and competitors who scored a record haul of medals at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games are being officially welcomed home at the Welsh assembly in Cardiff Bay on Wednesday.
Read more here about Welsh success at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
25 Apr 2018
