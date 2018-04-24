'It gives me chance to develop skills'

Video

The skills at the heart of the Welsh Baccalaureate are highly relevant for future study and employment but improved awareness and a simplified structure are needed, the exams watchdog has said.

The qualification was first introduced in 2007 but a reformed version was rolled out in 2015.

Then, the Welsh Government said all schools and colleges should offer it.

Watchdog Qualifications Wales said teachers and students would welcome greater clarity about whether or not it is mandatory.

These pupils in Maesteg, Bridgend county, explain why they like the course.