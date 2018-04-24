Video

A man from Wrexham proposed to his girlfriend after running the London Marathon on Sunday.

Gareth Bennett, 24, planned the proposal about three months before the 26.2 mile (42km) race, which he finished in four hours and nine minutes

He met girlfriend, Katie Williams, 25, under the Admiralty Arch near the finish line after carrying the ring throughout the race.

Mr Bennett said he was "still very tired but happy everything went to plan".

He ran the marathon for Macmillan Cancer Support as his mother has been diagnosed with the disease.