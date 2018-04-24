Archive footage of ex-asylum in 1986
North Wales Hospital, Denbigh, in 1986 archive footage

Archive footage shows North Wales Hospital in Denbigh in 1986, around the time its closure was agreed.

It has fallen into a derelict condition in the years since it finally shut to patients in 1995.

But now there are plans for its fortunes to be revived as developers want to develop it into flats and 200 homes.

