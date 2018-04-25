Video

The infestation of Japanese knotweed must be "controlled and managed" after a five-year trial found the plant cannot be completely eradicated once it starts growing.

Despite testing 19 different methods to try to control the growth of the plant, the Swansea University study did not find a way of completely removing it.

Scott Rees, from Morriston, Swansea, said he may now have trouble selling his house because of knotweed in his garden, as banks could be unwilling to lend for a mortgage on the property.