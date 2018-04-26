'Meditation helps kids' concentration'

Video

Pupils at a school in Colwyn Bay have been sharpening their minds - by meditating in class.

Youngsters at Ysgol Pen y Bryn have taken part in mindfulness sessions since the scheme was introduced eight years ago.

Teachers say as well as helping children express themselves and explore their emotions, the technique aids concentration.

Assistant head teacher Tabitha Sawyer said: "We put a big emphasis on well-being.

"In our eyes if the children haven't got that then they aren't ready to learn. We've seen an overall benefit for our pupils."

On Thursday, the assembly's children committee said tackling emotional and mental health issues must become a national priority.