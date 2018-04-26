Video

A fundamental change is needed in respite services for people affected by dementia, the Older People's Commissioner has said.

Sarah Rochira said traditional respite that did not meet people's needs was detrimental to health and wellbeing.

The aim of respite is to give a temporary break for family members responsible for giving care.

In a new report, Ms Rochira warned some carers were "on their knees" but highlighted good approaches to respite - including at the Me Myself and I community friendship club in Briton Ferry.

Regulars Lilian and Margaret - and co-founder Pat Darracott - spoke to BBC Wales.