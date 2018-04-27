New Down's test 'safer for mum and baby'

Video

A new non-invasive test for Down's syndrome available for pregnant mothers in Wales is safer, the health secretary has said.

The Welsh Government said the blood test, available from Monday, will also provide a more accurate screening for Down's, Edward's and Patau's syndromes.

It will be offered in addition to existing antenatal screening for women found to have a higher chance of having the three.

It is hoped it will cut the miscarriage risk - a factor of the current test.