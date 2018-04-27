CCTV shows masked robber in action

Video

A masked robber who threatened shop workers with a fake gun and sprayed one woman with petrol has been jailed.

Lee Bidmead, of Cwmbran, robbed Spar stores in Ponthir, Torfaen, and Portskewett, Monmouthshire in March 2016.

The 46-year-old was found guilty of robbery and possessing an imitation firearm at Newport Crown Court.

His accomplice Brian Butler, 49, from Newport, was also jailed after being convicted of robbery.