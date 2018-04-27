Harpist Finch 'determined' after cancer

Video

The Welsh harpist Catrin Finch has said she is determined to continue her UK tour - despite undergoing "gruelling" chemotherapy.

The musician revealed in February that she had breast cancer, and was undergoing treatment at Velindre Hospital in Cardiff.

But the artist said music, friendship and positivity meant she could help her "get through anything".

On Friday, she marked the launch of her new album 'Soar' with Senegal artist Seckou Keita at an intimate concert in Powys.