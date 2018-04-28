Safety kit to 'cut risk' from drug litter

Video

Safety kits are being issued to drug users in a bid to 'reduce the risk' to the public of discarded needles.

The devices - called Safeloc Kits - encase the needles and trap them inside, breaking them in the process.

They are being issued to users at needle exchanges across Wales after a successful trial in Cardiff and the Vale health board area.

Cardiff drug service manager Leanne Bruford said they had been developed after issues with drug related litter.

She said if the user put the needle into the device there was "no risk to the public if they picked them up".