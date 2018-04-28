Media player
Fire burns at metal scrap yard in Skewen, Neath Port Talbot
Plumes of smoke were seen billowing from a metal scrap yard in Neath Port Talbot on Saturday evening.
The blaze at Sims Metal Management, near Skewen, started at about 19:20 BST and attracted dozens of calls to the fire service.
Three fire crews were sent to the scene and there is not believed to be a risk to life.
