Car found on fire after Newport incident

Car found on fire after Newport city centre incident
A car was found burnt out after an incident in Newport where a vehicle collided with a crowd of people.
It was found in Magor Street, about two miles away from Cambrian Road, where the incident happened at about 05:30 BST.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested for causing injury by dangerous driving.
Four people were injured in the incident.
29 Apr 2018
