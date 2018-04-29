Car found on fire after Newport incident
Car found on fire after Newport city centre incident

A car was found burnt out after an incident in Newport where a vehicle collided with a crowd of people.

It was found in Magor Street, about two miles away from Cambrian Road, where the incident happened at about 05:30 BST.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for causing injury by dangerous driving.

Four people were injured in the incident.

