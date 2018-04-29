Carwyn Jones 'no unfinished business' as FM

Video

Carwyn Jones has said he has no unfinished business as he prepares to step down as first minister.

Mr Jones, 51, will step down as first minister and Welsh Labour leader in the autumn.

He made the shock move last Saturday saying he had been though the "darkest times" since Carl Sargeant's death.

A week on Mr Jones said he had decided to quit last September - months before he sacked Mr Sargeant.

In his first major interview since he announcement he is to resign, Mr Jones spoke to BBC Wales' Sunday Politics programme about his time at the top of Welsh politics.