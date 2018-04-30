Video

This shocking footage shows some of the incidents NHS staff are dealing with at hospitals in Wales.

It was captured at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, which introduced body cameras in a bid to stop violent attacks at the University Hospital of Wales in 2013.

Body cameras are now being used at hospitals managed by four of Wales' main health boards.

Head of security for Cardiff and the Vale, Damian Winstone, said the cameras were "improving how patients, staff and visitors conduct themselves".