Video

Two women have been left with "potentially life-changing injuries" after a car collided with people outside a popular clubbing spot in Newport.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after the incident on Cambrian Road at 05:30 BST,

Police said four people had been hurt, two women with "potentially life-changing injuries".

Witness Iftekhar Haris, director of NP Clubs which runs three city centre venues, said: "This was such a terrible thing to happen."