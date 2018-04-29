Newport incident: 'A terrible thing to happen', says club owner
Two women have been left with "potentially life-changing injuries" after a car collided with people outside a popular clubbing spot in Newport.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after the incident on Cambrian Road at 05:30 BST,
Police said four people had been hurt, two women with "potentially life-changing injuries".
Witness Iftekhar Haris, director of NP Clubs which runs three city centre venues, said: "This was such a terrible thing to happen."
