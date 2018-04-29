Crowd surrounds car during Newport incident

Video

Footage which has been widely circulated on social media shows people surrounding the car which is believed to have collided with a group of people in Newport city centre.

Three women and a man were injured in the crash, with two of the women believed to have suffered "life-changing injuries".

The incident happened at about 05:30 BST on Cambrian Road, a popular clubbing spot in the centre of Newport.

The car appeared to reverse and then drive forward and screams were heard as people seemed to jump out of the way.