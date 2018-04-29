Crowd surrounds car during Newport incident
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Crowd surrounds car during Newport incident

Footage which has been widely circulated on social media shows people surrounding the car which is believed to have collided with a group of people in Newport city centre.

Three women and a man were injured in the crash, with two of the women believed to have suffered "life-changing injuries".

The incident happened at about 05:30 BST on Cambrian Road, a popular clubbing spot in the centre of Newport.

The car appeared to reverse and then drive forward and screams were heard as people seemed to jump out of the way.

  • 29 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Car found on fire after Newport incident