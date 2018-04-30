Glamorgan 'excited' to use name Sophia Gardens again
SSE has ended its 10-year sponsorship deal with Glamorgan Cricket, BBC Wales can reveal.
The club's Sophia Gardens ground was renamed the SSE Swalec Stadium back in 2008 as part of a £1.5m sponsorship deal.
The ground will instead be called Sophia Gardens Cardiff until another sponsor can be found.
Chief executive Hugh Morris said the county was "actively searching" for a new principal venue partner from 2020.
He said a lot of people would be excited at seeing a return to a name which dated back to 1967.
