SSE has ended its 10-year sponsorship deal with Glamorgan Cricket, BBC Wales can reveal.

The club's Sophia Gardens ground was renamed the SSE Swalec Stadium back in 2008 as part of a £1.5m sponsorship deal.

The ground will instead be called Sophia Gardens Cardiff until another sponsor can be found.

Chief executive Hugh Morris said the county was "actively searching" for a new principal venue partner from 2020.

He said a lot of people would be excited at seeing a return to a name which dated back to 1967.