Tawel Fan: How the scandal unfolded
Tawel Fan: How we reported a scandal which rocked a nation

Here is a timeline of events surrounding the investigation around the treatment of elderly patients at the Tawel Fan mental health ward at Glan Clwyd Hospital, dating back more than four years.

It comes as an in-depth investigation by the Health and Social Care Advisory Service (Hascas) into the scandal is published on Thursday.

  • 03 May 2018
