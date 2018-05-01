Mother's child services 'nightmare'

Video

Children's services in Wales are at "crisis point", according to the body representing Welsh councils.

The latest figures show that there has been a 149% increase in the number of court applications to remove children into care over the last nine years.

One case of a mother separated from her son was described as "inadequate" and "of dubious validity" by the Public Services Ombudsman.

The woman thought her child was being taken into care for one night - three years later he has not returned.

