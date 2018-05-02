What do your child's school tests mean?

Video

Pupil development will be mapped by annual reading and numeracy tests that begin on Wednesday.

Every year, all seven to 14-year-olds will take them.

In the new assessments, the difficulty level of each question will depend on the pupil's answer to the previous one.

While this year they take place between May 2 and 9, by 2020 the tests will be online and personalised with schools able to choose when they are completed in the academic year.