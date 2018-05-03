'My dreams came crashing down'

Video

A girl, 14, has described how her "dreams came crashing down" when she was diagnosed with scoliosis.

Erin Morgan-Ring was a seemingly fit and active youngster when it was discovered her spine twists and curves to the side.

She said the situation was made worse because, despite living near the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, the surgery she needed was not available on the NHS in Wales.

After her family raised £42,000, she underwent a private operation in Germany.