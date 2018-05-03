Media player
Ebbw Vale cableway closures due to 'outside' factors
A £2.3m cableway linking Ebbw Vale town with the former steelworks site has closed more than 250 times in less than three years due to factors the council say are "outside of its control".
The lift has had to be closed 252 times since it opened in 2015 due to vandalism to doors and broken CCTV.
However, incidents have reduced since someone has been working on the lift.
03 May 2018
