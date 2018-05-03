Tawel Fan: Families 'devastated' by new inquiry findings
Families of dementia patients on a scandal-hit mental health ward are "devastated" by the findings of a new inquiry.
A new report said there was no institutional abuse at the Tawel Fan unit at Glan Clwyd Hospital, Denbighshire - but accepted there were failings.
An earlier probe claimed patients had been kept like "animals" before it closed in 2013.
Families said the latest report was a "cover-up".
The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has accepted the report, by the Health and Care Advisory Service (Hascas).
But families attending a briefing on Thursday have dismissed the investigation as a "whitewash".
