Virgin call centre job cuts 'devastating'

The closure of Virgin Media's call centre in Swansea, with the loss of almost 800 job losses, is devastating, workers have said.

A total of 772 jobs will go in Llansamlet, including, 552 staff positions and 220 sub contractors.

The move is part of the telecommunications firm's plans to cut its number of UK customer service bases from eight to four, centralising operations in Manchester.

Virgin Media's chief executive Tom Mockridge said the company planned to "completely exit" the site in 2019.