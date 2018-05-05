Video

More lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT) foster carers are needed, people attending Swansea Pride will be told.

Swansea council will be at Saturday's event to break the myth that people who identify as LGBT cannot foster.

Partners Gary Roberts, 58, and Adrian Shaw, 48, from Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taff, have fostered eight children together over the past nine years.

They said the response they get from the grown-up children they once cared for shows them the difference they have made.