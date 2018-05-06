Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Neil Warnock's daughter interrupts Cardiff press conference
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock's post-match press conference was interrupted by his daughter.
He was speaking after the Bluebirds won promotion to the Premier League on Sunday.
They clinched the second automatic promotion spot after drawing 0-0 at home to Reading.
-
06 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-44024978/neil-warnock-s-daughter-interrupts-cardiff-press-conferenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window