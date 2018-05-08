Would FM cycle in Cardiff? 'No'

Video

Wales' First Minister, Carwyn Jones, has said he would not cycle in Cardiff city centre.

Speaking at an event promoting cycling, Mr Jones said he would have done it when he was a teenager, but not now.

"I would, if I could do it without traffic next to me, without a bus next to me or without a car next to me," he said.

A total of £60m is to be spent by 2021 by Welsh ministers on cycling infrastructure including new routes.