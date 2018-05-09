'Think big' over heritage tourism

Video

Up to £50m should be spent to build on Merthyr Tydfil's industrial past and make it a major tourist destination, a report has urged.

The town was the world's largest iron making centre 200 years ago.

A report for Design Commission for Wales believes Merthyr can learn from the success of Titanic Belfast and the Eden project in Cornwall.

The project is at an early stage but 60 architects, planners and heritage experts have already discussed ideas.

Co-author Geraint Talfan Davies said it was important to "think big".