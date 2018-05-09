Seal of approval: Marina's free again

Video

Marina the seal prompted a huge rescue operation after being trapped behind three-tonne boulders near Aberavon last November.

Since then, she has been cared for by RSPCA officials.

Last week, inspectors released the seal back into the wild just off the coast of North Devon.

RSPCA animal collection officer Ellie West said: "She has been through a memorable journey in RSPCA care.

"The staff at the RSPCA's West Hatch wildlife centre have been absolutely incredible with her.

“Her rescue was truly one of the most remarkable the RSPCA was involved with in 2017, amid some of the most dramatic circumstances imaginable."