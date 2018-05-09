Video

Sir Kyffin Williams deserves to be ranked alongside the great British and European artists of the 20th century, according to the author of a new work marking the centenary of his birth.

Rian Evans, who has co-authored Kyffin Williams: The Light and the Dark, said the artist's popularity in Wales masked a broader appeal.

Born in Llangefni, on Anglesey, on 9 May 1918, Sir Kyffin became one of the defining Welsh artists of the past 50 years.

He died in 2006, aged 88, leaving no immediate family, and donated much of his work to the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth, where it is on display.

Art collector Arfon Haines Davies reflects on Sir Kyffin's relationship with the public.