'Flabbergasted' at golf club suspension

A golfer who claims her club discriminated against women says she has been suspended after speaking out in the media about the issue.

Lowri Roberts claims Cottrell Park Golf Resort suspended her after speaking out about men being given prime tee times.

A motion at an extraordinary general meeting to amend Saturday tee rules was rejected by club members on 1 May.

Cottrell Park said it was not discriminating against women but refused to comment on the suspension.

But Ms Roberts said she felt "some kind of a duty and responsibility" now to take the case further.