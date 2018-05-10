'Some politicians talk a load of bull'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Neil Warnock: Politicians and football managers talk 'bull'

Straight-talking Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock discusses the similarities between being a politician and a football manager and says some in both professions can talk "a load of bull".

  • 10 May 2018
Go to next video: 'Hey ho, it's better than the Championship!'