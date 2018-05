Video

The family of a man who died in a Welsh prison say he was let down by the system.

Jagjeet Samra was serving an eight-year sentence for robbery at Parc Prison in Bridgend when he was found hanged in his cell in the early hours of 26 May 2016.

The 36-year-old was one of nine inmates to die at the prison that year, a jail run by private security firm G4S.

His brother Mandeep said more should have been done to save him.