The hawk eyes that patrol Cardiff's streets
Jack, the hawk that patrols Cardiff's skies to scare gulls

Meet Jack - Cardiff's friendly eye in the sky. He's the hawk that patrols the skies over the city centre in an attempt to keep gulls away.

A report in 2011 said Cardiff had more than 6,000 seagulls but with the help of Rentokil's Layla Bennett, Jack circles above the capital, tricking the gulls into thinking it is a hawk nesting area.

  • 13 May 2018
