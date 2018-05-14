'Very worrying' harassment on campuses

Video

Students at all universities should have the opportunity to report incidents of assault or violence, the National Union of Students in Wales has said.

It has welcomed a new online system run by Cardiff University which has seen 101 students report incidents since last October.

A significant proportion were cases of abuse within relationships. But students also registered over 30 cases of rape and 40 sexual assaults.

Gwyneth Sweatman, of NUS Wales, said research showed the problems on campuses in the UK were "very worrying".