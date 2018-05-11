What did scientists find in a fatberg?
What is in a fatberg? Aberystwyth scientists found out

Ever wondered what is inside a fatberg?

The sewer-blocking masses of grease, cotton buds and sanitary products are the product of people putting unsuitable items down the toilet and plug hole.

Now, scientists at Aberystwyth University have delved deeper to reveal the bacteria they contain - and it is not pretty.

